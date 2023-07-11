Man charged after alleged planned meet-up with 15-year-old Lansing girl

LANSING — A man was arrested over the weekend after coming to Lansing to have sex with a 15-year-old girl, police said.

Lorinzo Ervine Jr., 34, of Wayne County has been charged with using a computer to commit crime, accosting a child for immoral purposes, third-degree fleeing and eluding and possession of a dangerous weapon, court records indicate.

A judge set a $25,000 general bond for him. No attorney was listed for him in court records.

Ervin was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Saturday by Lansing police and Michigan State Police assigned to the Secure Cities Parnership, Lansing police said in a news release.

A hearing to determine whether Ervin should stand trial on the charges is set for July 28.

No other details about the case were immediately released.

