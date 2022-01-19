Man charged in alleged sexual assault in Santa Rosa County

A Pensacola man was arrested Sunday on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment of a woman from Santa Rosa County.

Caleb Quinn Phillips, 33, was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail on Sunday in relation to a Dec. 9 incident.

The report alleges that Phillips began touching the victim inappropriately and pulled her back into bed when she tried to get away. Phillips proceeded to engage in intercourse against the victim's will, according to the report.

When Phillips left, he reportedly left behind a flannel shirt and glasses.

The report said Phillips was interviewed on Dec. 16 and claimed he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and did not remember having sex with the victim.

Phillips retained an attorney and declined to make any further statements to authorities, the report said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Caleb Quinn Phillips is charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment