Man charged in alleged sexual assaults over a decade ago

Oct. 30—WASECA — A Mankato man is charged in alleged sexual assaults that reportedly occurred years ago in Waseca County.

The assaults allegedly occurred when Jonathan Dean Johnson was a juvenile, but he is being charged as an adult.

Johnson, now 31, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Friday in Waseca County District Court.

A woman recently reported Johnson sexually assaulted her multiple times between 2004 and 2005 at a residence and in a barn, the charges said. The woman was about 8 years old at the time and Johnson was about 16 years old.

The Free Press