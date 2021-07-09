Man charged in alleged shooting of ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

Jul. 9—Prosecutors have charged a 36-year-old man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot his ex-­girlfriend's boyfriend in the hand at a shopping center parking lot in Nanakuli.

Faasa Charles Faasa was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-­degree attempted murder, one count of reckless endangering, assault, terroristic threatening and four firearm offenses.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance at Hono ­lulu District Court today.

Faasa's aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

The shooting occurred at the Pacific Shopping Mall parking lot at 87-2070 Farrington Highway at about 8 :35 p.m. July 1.

The victim, 34, told police he was in the driver's seat of his parked Nissan Altima near Nanakuli Sack N Save waiting for his brother, who was in the grocery store, when a BMW driven by Faasa pulled up next to him. Police said Faasa and the victim are known to one another.

The victim's girlfriend and a friend were also in the Nissan at the time.

Witnesses saw Faasa and the victim arguing and then heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Court documents said the victim's hand was out of the Nissan's open driver's-­side window at the time Faasa allegedly shot him.

Soon after, the BMW was seen chasing the Nissan in the westbound lanes of Farrington Highway. The shooting victim told police Faasa fired rounds at his vehicle, with some of the rounds striking the vehicle's tires and windows.

Police issued an all-points bulletin for the BMW.

A police officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on Kipahulu Place, less than a mile away from Sack N Save.

While speaking to the driver identified as Faasa, an officer noticed the hand grip of a firearm protruding from a fanny pack strapped to Faasa's chest.

Police recovered the unregistered firearm and arrested Faasa on suspicion of attempted murder after a witness identified him as the alleged shooter.

The shooting victim arrived at the Waianae Police Station in the Nissan with gunshot injuries to his left fingers.

He was taken via ambulance to The Queen's Medical Center in serious but stable condition.