Man charged after alleged threat with BB gun

Nov. 9—MANKATO — A Mankato man was accused of threatening another man with a BB gun Monday.

John G. Watson, 29, was charged with a felony for making threats of violence Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Watson allegedly pointed what looked like a gun at a man over a dispute about a bicycle Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

While being handcuffed afterward, Watson reportedly told police he had a nonfunctioning BB gun in his backpack. Police found the BB gun, two CO2 canisters and a container of BBs in the backpack.

Watson also told police he was arguing with the man about who owned the bike, and the man was bigger than him so he pulled out the BB gun, according to the complaint.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola