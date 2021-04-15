Man charged after allegedly assaulting two victims

Destine Ott, Richmond Register, Ky.
·4 min read

Apr. 15—Maliek Mitchell, 18, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police on Monday and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault with a minor injury, and third-degree criminal mischief.

According to a citation, Mitchell was involved in an altercation with two of his cousins and a friend of theirs on Manna drive. Mitchell allegedly started a verbal altercation with the first victim.

The citation states, during the verbal altercation, Mitchell allegedly removed a metal BB gun from the passenger side door of his car and threw it at the victim's vehicle, causing damage to the hood as well as the windshield.

Further on during the incident, the victim was standing between her vehicle's rear and the front of Mitchell's vehicle. He allegedly drove forward towards the victim's vehicle, causing her to dive out of the way before he struck the rear of her vehicle.

According to the citation, Mitchell allegedly exited his vehicle and approached the second vehicle's passenger side. He then opened the door and reached towards the second victim. The second victim exited the vehicle when Mitchell grabbed her and ripped her shirt. Mitchell then allegedly struck the second victim multiple times with a closed fist around her head and shoulders. Mitchell caused a minor laceration to the back of the second victim's neck with his fingernail.

The citation states, Mitchell then allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle. He was located in the parking lot of a residence and was arrested and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Μan charged with assault

Christopher Madden, 41, Berea, was arrested by Berea police on Monday and charged with fourth-degree assault with a minor injury.

According to the citation, dispatch responded to a call of a physical domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim, who the citation said was visibly shaken and upset. She allegedly told the officer she and her boyfriend, Madden, got into a physical altercation. She said Madden held her down and kept her from leaving the tent. She said he did not strike her but had a belt. She allegedly told police he put the belt around her neck but later recanted the statement and said she didn't know if he did or not, but his hand was at her neck. She allegedly did not know if she was strangled or not.

The citation states, the victim had small scratches around her neck area and small scratches on her left arm. A witness said she heard screaming and then ran out to them. Upon speaking with Madden, he allegedly denied the accusations and said he did not touch the victim. He was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Woman charged after allegedly assaulting another woman

Christina Hall, 30, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police on Tuesday and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury, possession of marijuana, and third-degree criminal mischief.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched in reference to a disturbance. The officer met with the caller, who said Hall had assaulted her. The victim allegedly said Hall had been drinking alcohol all day and was highly intoxicated. She told officers Hall kept walking by her and hitting her with her shoulder. The victim also said Hall grabbed her by her arm, leaving a large bruise on the victim's left forearm. The victim's left forearm also had a minor cut that was bleeding.

The citation states, Hall also broke several antique plates and a casserole dish inside the residence.

According to the citation, search incident to arrest the officer allegedly found a baggie of marijuana inside Hall's hoodie pocket. The officer tried to talk with Hall, but due to her intoxication level, the citation states she could not stand still or comprehend what the officer was saying. She was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

Michael Fields Jr., 34, Louisville, two counts of failure to appear, third-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, fugitive from another state.

Brandon Hacker, 24, Berea, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance(less than four grams of cocaine), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chrystal Sloan, 41, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Jeremiah Wilson, 33, Richmond, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), failure to appear.

Marsha Shackelford, 43, Richmond, two counts of failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/second offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

