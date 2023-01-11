Man charged after allegedly attacking woman following crash in North Fayette Township

A warrant is out for a man’s arrest after he allegedly attacked a woman following a crash in North Fayette Township in December.

The suspect, John Joseph Diamond III, is wanted for criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and other charges.

According to police, first responders were called to the intersection of Steubenville Pike and Route 980 for a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

Once on scene, officers found the victim at the scene of the crash, who said she was attacked by the suspect while parked at a pull off spot nearby.

The victim told police the suspect punched and elbowed her in the face and head. He allegedly inflicted multiple puncture wounds to the back of her head, face, hand, wrist and legs with a knife during the attack.

Diamond allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call North Fayette Township police at 412-787-8900 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

