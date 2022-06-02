Man charged after allegedly attempting to assault woman in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

A man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman in her apartment in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman woke up to find the suspect standing in her bedroom.

The complaint said the woman punched and kicked her way away from him, before defending herself with a large kitchen knife.

