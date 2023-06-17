Man charged for allegedly beating up, stabbing Marshall Township woman

A woman in Marshall Township woke up early Thursday morning to a man stabbing and punching her.

Police said the man drove all the way from Delaware to the woman’s home, broke in, and attacked her.

Allen Foote is accused of breaking into a family’s home in marshall township and beating a woman up.

Only Channel 11 was there as officers were called to the neighborhood along Clematis Drive around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Northern Regional police chief told us how Foote broke in.

“He tried to break the glass at the front door and was unsuccessful went around to the back of the house had a glass cutter and forced his way into the house,” said Chief John Sicilia.

Sicilia said Foote cut a glass window on the first floor and went up to the woman’s bedroom.

“She was then woken up with the suspect attacking her in her bed,” Sicilia said.

Police said Foote punched the victim and stabbed her twice in the chest and back. They believe she was also pepper sprayed during the attack.

The victim’s stepdad called 911 and officers got there quickly.

“Our officers were able to isolate the suspect to a bedroom window, he slammed the bedroom door closed and immediately dove out of the third-story window,” Sicilia said.

Foote was seriously hurt from jumping out the third-floor window and was taken to the hospital. The victim was treated for her injuries and released.

The chief says Foote had a relationship with the victim for several years, but the victim says they haven’t talked in the last year.

Police don’t know the motivation behind the crime, but the chief says Foote has a violent criminal history.

“He was basically stalking an ex-girlfriend, drove here, we didn’t know what his intentions were, to kill her to kidnap her or sexually assault her

The suspect is being treated at a hospital where police are monitoring him. Once he’s released – he will be arraigned – questioned by police and taken to jail.

