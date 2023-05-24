Man charged for allegedly driving pickup truck through multiple properties in Koppel

A wild ride leads to an arrest. A Beaver County man faces a number of charges after police say he drove his red pickup truck through multiple properties in Koppel, Beaver County.

The path of destruction on the scene was easy to follow. Neighbors told Channel 11 the driver hit a porch, went through a fence, and demolished a shed.

“It sucks. Plain and simple,” Angelo Rosati said. He’s the owner of the shed. “I heard all this racket and noise. I come running out here. I saw my shed looking like that. It’s like, what are you going to do. I said, ‘Hell, who could do this?’”

Police say Daniel Hays of Darlington Township is the man who did it. According to a criminal complaint, Hays had been drinking at a local bar Monday evening and had left after an argument. They say he drove off at a high rate of speed.

After ramming Rosati’s shed, police say Hays fled. They later found his red pickup truck in a parking lot. Hays wasn’t there. Police say he had told family he was staying somewhere safe for the night.

“Hopefully, he got insurance. It’s going to cost a lot of money,” Rosati said. He lost two riding lawnmowers, a push mower, a 50-gallon fish tank and numerous other items in the crash.

Hays bonded out of jail and is scheduled for a court appearance on June 2.

