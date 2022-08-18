Man charged, allegedly drove deceased woman around Pittsburgh before leaving her in car for days

Police said a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before being left in a car outside her home for two days.

Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse.

Nicole Dull’s body was found in the passenger seat of her car about two months ago, in the parking lot of a McCandless apartment building.

Investigators said McCurry gave her Narcan after an overdose and drove her around the city.

Police think she was already deceased before she was in the car.

“I was surprised by the police cars here,” a witness said. “They were still here whenever I came back around 45 minutes later. It looked like detectives were on the scene with the flip books that everything you see.”

Police say traffic cameras spotted McCurry driving the car that night with Dull in a reclined position.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Raising Cane’s opening first Pittsburgh-area location Spectacular show: Northern lights could be visible from Western Pennsylvania Missing child found inside Florida teacher’s home VIDEO: 4 people, including firefighters, hurt in massive fire in Beaver County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts