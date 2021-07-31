Man charged for allegedly exporting controlled lab equipment to Iran

Man charged for allegedly exporting controlled lab equipment to Iran
Jeremy Beaman
·2 min read

A Canadian-based Iranian national was charged on Friday in connection to an illegal scheme to purchase and export controlled laboratory equipment to Iran, the Justice Department announced.

Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, a 46-year-old Montreal resident, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on multiple counts, including two alleged violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which authorizes the president to regulate international commerce under certain national emergency conditions.

Kafrani and an unidentified co-conspirator began negotiating with an American company in November 2015 for the purpose of purchasing spectrometry equipment to import into Canada through a company called Prolife Global, Ltd. that they owned together, according to court documents.

BLINKEN WARNS IRAN: CLOCK IS TICKING ON NUCLEAR TALKS

During the negotiation process, Kafrani asked what it would cost to ship and install the equipment to the Middle East, to which a representative responded via email, "You know there are sanctions in place for Iran," and the deal fell through, the Friday statement said.

Kafrani ultimately purchased three mass spectrometers and an autosampler (equipment that is controlled for nuclear nonproliferation purposes, according to the Justice Department) from another U.S. company for a total of approximately $110,739.

The two co-conspirators then arranged for the equipment to be shipped to Canada and then hired a Canadian company to export the equipment to the United Arab Emirates. They subsequently hired a UAE-based company to ship the equipment to Iran — all without proper licensure to do so under U.S. law.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Along with the two IEEPA counts, Kafrani faces one count of conspiracy, one count of causing a failure to submit export information, and six counts of money laundering, the Justice Department added.

If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum of five years in prison for conspiracy and failing to submit export information, and the maximum penalty of the IEEPA and money laundering charges is 20 years in prison.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Iran, Justice Department, Crime, Canada, Law, National Security, Sanctions, Foreign Policy

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Man charged for allegedly exporting controlled lab equipment to Iran

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia GOP starts push for takeover of local election board

    Many in the GOP continue to claim wrongdoing in reliably Democratic Fulton County had stolen the 2020 election from Donald Trump, even though an independent monitor found no evidence of fraud or impropriety. Lawmakers are using a tool created by the state's sweeping new election law to exert influence over local elections. State House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones and four other GOP state representatives whose districts include parts of Fulton submitted a letter Friday to the State Election Board demanding a performance review of the county’s board of registration and elections.

  • Russia’s Mediterranean Pivot Will Come At A Cost

    Russia’s attempt to gain influence in the highly strategic Mediterranean region may seem successful at first sight, but it finds itself challenged by the EU, U.S. And China

  • Joaquin Phoenix wants to help some of the bears who inspired Brother Bear

    Actor—and frequent animal rights activist—Joaquin Phoenix issued a lengthy letter tonight, lending his name and support to an effort to have bears currently being kept at Florida’s Bearadise Ranch moved to “an accredited sanctuary” where they wouldn’t be forced to perform or be available to be rented out. Phoenix, as it turns out, apparently has something of a personal connection to at least two of these bears; named Bruno and Bambi, the two animals were allegedly (per Bearadise’s own social med

  • Wisconsin Republican expands 2020 election investigation

    The highest ranking Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly said Friday that he was expanding a probe into the 2020 presidential election, saying it will take more investigators and time than originally planned. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signed contracts in June with two retired police detectives and a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice to handle the investigation. Vos has designated retired Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as a “special counsel” and empowered him to hire as many investigators as he wants, with the goal of completing the probe this fall.

  • Biden rips states for sitting on billions in rental aid as he lets eviction ban end

    Rep. Hoyer asked for unanimous consent to extend the federal eviction ban, which failed with one objection. The House adjourned for summer session.

  • First evacuation flight brings 221 Afghans, many kids, to US

    The first flight evacuating Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan brought more than 200 people, including scores of children and babies in arms, to new lives in the United States on Friday, and President Joe Biden said he was proud to welcome them home. The launch of the evacuation flights, bringing out former interpreters and others who fear retaliation from Afghanistan’s Taliban for having worked with American troops and civilians, highlights American uncertainty about how Afghanistan’s government and military will fare after the last U.S. combat forces leave that country in the coming weeks. The first evacuation flight, an airliner, carried 221 Afghans under the special visa program, including 57 children and 15 infants, according to an internal U.S. government document obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Biden assures Cuban Americans, face to face, he is committed to empowering the Cuban people | Opinion

    As the son of Cuban exiles whose parents fled their country in search of freedom and opportunity, I can attest to the fact that President Joe Biden has long stood — and continues to stand — in solidarity with the Cuban people’s struggle for freedom.

  • Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

    Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare and Kenyan 100 metres specialist Mark Odhiambo were thrown out of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday after failing doping tests.

  • ‘Cube Crawls’ and ‘Frat Bro’ Culture: California’s Huge Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Alleges Yet Another Toxic Workplace in the Video Game Industry

    Court documents allege a “frat bro” office culture, where women were sexually harassed and discriminated against

  • Virginia county school board votes no on adopting state transgender policies

    A Virginia county school board declined to adopt policies provided and required by the state regarding the treatment of transgender students Thursday.

  • Billionaire tycoon indicted for fraud

    Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola Motor Company, is being charged with securities fraud after federal prosecutors claim he “lied about every aspect” of his truck of the future.

  • Trump Rails Against Infrastructure Agreement

    Former President Donald Trump is taking aim at the bipartisan infrastructure agreement that is making its way through the Senate. In statements released this week, Trump made it clear that he wants Republican lawmakers to oppose the agreement, charging that it is a “loser” for the country. “Hard to believe our Senate Republicans are dealing with the Radical Left Democrats in making a so-called bipartisan bill on ‘infrastructure,’ with our negotiators headed up by SUPER RINO Mitt Romney,” Trump s

  • He went door to door for work — then man kills Indiana woman who was beheaded, cops say

    The victim was also missing most of her fingers and all of her toes, police said.

  • Behold, a different kind of student-debt cancellation

    The government gave colleges the flexibility to use relief funds to wipe away student balances. The schools took up the offer immediately.

  • Victims of California Movie Theater Shooting Were on a First Date

    The two teens at the movie theater shooting in Corona, California, were on their first date, attending a late-night showing of “The Forever Purge” at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings. Rylee Goodrich,18, was killed immediately by a bullet to the back of the head, her father David Goodrich told DailyMail.com, while TikTok influencer Anthony Barajas, 19, was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition. Her father said that Rylee met Anthony at a party on the Fourth of July weekend

  • Zydeco musician shot while on stage at Louisiana festival

    Chris Ardoin was the headliner for a Zydeco music festival that attracted thousands.

  • Women lawmakers introduce bill to require statues of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sandra Day O’Connor at Capitol

    Legislation introduced Thursday by a bipartisan group of women senators would honor Supreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor by requiring statues of them in the U.S. Capitol or on Capitol grounds. The bill was introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and has 17 co-sponsors.

  • Kim stresses military preparations ahead of US-SKorea drills

    North Korea said Friday that leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger capability to cope with any foreign provocation as he met with military officers ahead of annual drills next month between South Korea and the United States that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. Earlier this week, Kim reopened suspended communication channels with rival South Korea, raising hopes of reduced animosities on the Korean Peninsula. The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim held the workshop of military commanders and political officers from July 24-27 to discuss ways to enhance the North’s military strength.

  • One important question for each SEC football team heading into this fall

    Ready or not, preseason practices are about to begin for the 2021 SEC football campaign.

  • Saints, ex-Falcons RB Devonta Freeman agree on 1-year deal

    Saints, ex-Falcons RB Devonta Freeman agree on 1-year deal