Man charged after allegedly firing AK-47 near police officers during traffic stop

·1 min read

A Tennessee man is facing charges after he allegedly fired an AK-47 near where officers were conducting a traffic stop.

"Was that gunshots," one police officer is heard saying in a video of the incident on July 3 at around 9:30 p.m.

The Dyersburg Police Department stated that three officers were conducting a traffic stop when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby area, prompting them to investigate immediately.

"The gunfire was close with officers hearing tree limbs breaking from the rounds being fired in the wooded lot between the officers and Ewell Street," the department said in a statement.

INDIANA POLICE OFFICER FATALLY 'AMBUSHED' AT FEDERAL BUILDING ON SAME DAY TWO ATF AGENTS SHOT IN CHICAGO

The officers spoke with witnesses who also heard the shots, with the investigation leading them to the home of 25-year-old Jeffrey Atwell.

Atwell told police the gunshots were actually fireworks. But during the questioning, the officers were able to identify 24-year-old convicted felon Marcus Akins in the home, who is wanted by police for failing to appear in court. They then located an AK-47.

FLORIDA MAN POINTS GUN AT POLICE OFFICER BEFORE BEING FATALLY SHOT, BODYCAM VIDEO SHOWS

"Law enforcement located an AK-47 that was still hot to the touch lying next to Akins’ chair. Additionally, law enforcement located two magazines loaded with 7.62 ammunition inside the residence, and spent shell casings outside of the residence," the department’s statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Akins was subsequently charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment due to "close proximity to the officers on the traffic stop, heavily traveled roadway, school, and homes."

Atwell was cited to court and released with a citation for manufacture, sale, and discharge of fireworks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups

    General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin. Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the air bag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. All three trucks were unoccupied at the time, and GM says it has no reports of injuries..

  • Tennessee Cop Knocked Unconscious After Allegedly Making Racist Remarks

    Knoxville Police Officer Tanner Holt was off duty at a wedding reception when he was knocked unconscious after the alleged remarks.

  • Lockdowns in Asia as some nations see 1st major virus surges

    Several countries around Asia and the Pacific that are experiencing their first major surges of the coronavirus rushed to impose tough restrictions, a year and a half into a pandemic that many initially weathered well. Faced with rapidly rising numbers of infections in recent months, authorities in such countries as Thailand, South Korea and Vietnam announced or imposed measures Friday that they hope can slow the spread before health care systems are overwhelmed. Now some are seeing record numbers of new cases and even deaths, blamed in part on the highly contagious delta variant combined with low rates of vaccination and decisions to ease restrictions that have hit economies hard.

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • $1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in California

    The operation is the largest marijuana eradication of illegal cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials said.

  • Virginia Couple Charged After Boy’s Frozen Body Found In A Freezer

    A Virginia couple has been arrested after a boy's body was discovered in a freezer where the child had apparently been stashed years ago, police said this week. Eliel Adon Weaver’s frozen remains were found in a freezer in the home of his parents, Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina Weaver, 48, in Midlothian, Virginia on May 4, according to Chesterfield County Police Department. Police were dispatched to the couple’s home after reports came in that a child’s corpse was hidden there. Detectives executi

  • Dramatic Police Video Shows Moment A 6-Year-Old Child Was Rescued From A Kidnapper In Kentucky

    Dramatic video released by authorities in Kentucky shows the moment that a police officer rescued a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped while riding her bike in Louisville last week. Robby Wildt, 40, was driving near Valley Station Road in Louisville when he allegedly took the 6-year-old girl who was riding a bike, according to an arrest citation viewed by local station WDRB. Witnesses said that they watched the abduction take place and called the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, wh

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.

  • Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

    The store clerk has been charged with murder.

  • Missing Georgia boy’s body found on Florida beach, officials say. ‘A horrible accident’

    “Of course, this is not the outcome we would have wanted.”

  • Baltimore Cop Stashed 15-Year-Old Stepson’s Body in Wall: Prosecutor

    GettyA Baltimore police officer is facing charges after prosecutors say the body of his teenage stepson was found “secreted” in a wall in his home and he tried to steal a fellow officer’s gun as authorities made the grisly discovery.The chaotic chain of events kicked off on Tuesday, when prosecutors say Anne Arundel County police officers went to the home of Baltimore police officer Eric G. Banks Jr. to inquire about the whereabouts of his 15-year-old stepson, Dasan Jones. After first claiming t

  • Avenatti Cries as He’s Sentenced to Prison for ‘Outrageous’ Extortion Scheme

    Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesDisgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti, who skyrocketed to fame for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her hush money suit against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to two-and-a-half years in prison for trying to extort Nike for millions of dollars.Avenatti cried in court as he gave a short speech, thanking his family and admitting that, “I and I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships, my life, and there is no doubt that I deserve to

  • ‘She Was A Breath Of Fresh Air’: Mother Of 6 Found Dead, Hog-Tied In Los Angeles Slaying

    The family of a California nurse who was found dead in her apartment over the weekend said the mother of six children and been gagged, tied up, and wrapped in a sheet. The body of Fatima Johnson, 53, was located in her Los Angeles home around midnight on July 4, according to police. Johnson’s daughters, who made the discovery, hadn’t seen or heard from their mother in days. Her hands were bound with wire, they said. “The scene that my sisters and I...witnessed first-hand and what happened to my

  • 2 U.S. citizens arrested in Haitian president's assassination

    More than a dozen suspects have been arrested in the last 24 hours. Among them are two Americans from Florida.

  • SC officer fired after body cam video shows confrontation

    A South Carolina police department on Thursday announced the firing of an officer involved in the arrests of two brothers last month that prompted several days of protests after Facebook video showed police wrestling and throwing punches at the men. Jonathan Moreno, the now-fired investigator with the Rock Hill Police Department, also has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, Solicitor Kevin Brackett said at a news conference. Police said the driver tried to run when officers removed his handcuffs so he could take off some jewelry, and his brother bumped officers and refused to move back when ordered.

  • Haiti's president killed by foreigners: police

    In Haiti, a group of handcuffed men were paraded before the media on Thursday.Suspects, police said, in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.Authorities called them a commando unit, trained and heavily armed.And said they were all foreigners, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.Also on display: assault rifles, machetes, bolt cutters and Colombian passports.Police held the press event following a raid on a house near the scene of the crimeThey said three suspects have been killed, with eight still on the run.Moise was fatally shot at his home Wednesday.A massive blow for a country already struggling with crushing poverty, political chaos and gang violence.Colombia's Defense Minister said there was preliminary evidence that the Colombian suspects were retired military."The national government, our police and army, have given instructions for immediate collaboration...The complete cooperation of our forces is with our fellow Republic of Haiti."Authorities have identified the American suspects.But the U.S. State Department has not confirmed they are citizens.Haiti's police claimed the local community helped track down the suspected killers.But have called for residents not to take justice into their own hands after a violent crowd gathered at the Port-au-Prince police station where the suspects were being held.President Moise had faced mass protests against his rule, accused of corruption and refusing to let go of powerAuthorities declared a state of emergency following the killing.But interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph on Thursday said it was time to reopen the economy, and called for the airport to restart operations.

  • North Texas man attempts to prostitute 8-year-old for $800 an hour, sheriff says

    The 27-year-old was charged with promotion of prostitution of a person under 18.

  • Plant trimmer for $10 million illegal Missouri marijuana farm will serve years in prison

    The only two people criminally charged in the investigation were hired to tend to the plants.

  • Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Confirms Marriage And Baby After Pleading Guilty To Child Endangerment-Related Charges

    Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has confirmed he is married and a father—not long after making headlines for pleading guilty to child endangerment-related charges involving a 15-year-old girl at a Cleveland nightclub. Bell made the surprise announcement on social media June 29, confirming he has been married to Janet Von Schmeling for years. “In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son,” Bell

  • Charlotte driver found guilty in hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in 2017

    Police found the car minutes after the incident with a missing tire and a damaged windshield.