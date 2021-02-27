Man charged after allegedly firing shots in Hamilton, hiding guns

Feb. 26—A Hamilton man is facing a felony charge after allegedly firing several shots Thursday night on Oak Street.

Oscar Vasquez, 31, of the 200 block of Oak, was taken into custody after allegedly firing guns then hiding them went he became upset over an eviction, according to the Hamilton police report.

Vasquez is charged with tampering with evidence, a felony, and two counts of discharging firearms in the city, both misdemeanors. He is being held in the Butler County Jail on $3,000 bond.

Officers were dispatched just before 8 p.m. to Oak on a report of shots fired. The caller said Vasquez attempted to get into the residence after firing shots outside, according to the police report.

The caller said Vasquez was upset after being notified of an eviction and retrieved a gun from his room. Witnesses said they heard about five shots.

Officers located Vasquez at the corner of Oak and Wayne Avenue where he told them he did not have any guns and he did not shoot any guns but he did set off some fireworks.

A police dog was deployed to locate any guns that may have been fired. The dog found a gun behind the residence and two other firearms under the seat of a car parked there. Five shell casings were also located in the alley behind the house.

According to the police report, after the weapons were found, Vasquez said he fired shots into the ground to relieve stress.