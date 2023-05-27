Man charged for allegedly harassing local TV news anchor arrested for violating bond conditions

A man who was charged for allegedly harassing a local TV news anchor has been arrested for violating the conditions of his bond.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Phillip Franks, 59, was charged in March for harassing a female news anchor, dating back to 2020.

Information from the victim said Frnaks has continued the harassment, leading to the arrest.

Franks was scheduled for a preliminary hearing last month, but at a hearing on Friday, officials learned he didn’t show up, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Detectives found Franks at his home on Penn Avenue and took him into custody.

He is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

