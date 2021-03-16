Man charged after allegedly huffing gas atop residence roof

Destinee Ott, Richmond Register, Ky.
·3 min read

Mar. 16—A Richmond man is facing several charges after causing a disturbance on the top of a roof while allegedly intoxicated from huffing gasoline.

Joshua Spurlock, 24, Richmond, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication under a controlled substance excluding alcohol, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, second-degree indecent exposure, first-degree disorderly conduct, and second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer after Kentucky State Police arrested him on March 12.

According to a citation, Kentucky State Police Post 7 received a call regarding Spurlock huffing gasoline and attempting to break into a residence on Duncannon Lane.

While responding, a second call came and the caller stated Spurlock was on top of the roof of the home with a pipe and gasoline.

When a trooper arrived on the scene, Spurlock allegedly began yelling and causing a disturbance and said he was not coming off the roof and began huffing the gasoline. Spurlock allegedly destroyed the rooftop by pulling shingles and bricks off of the chimney and removing vent covers on the roof.

According to a citation, Spurlock then began taking the bricks and two concrete slabs from the roof and began to throw them at two vehicles in the driveway, bursting both windshields out and causing damage to the hoods. While speaking with Spurlock and asking him to get off the roof, he allegedly began throwing gasoline, which struck a trooper, and then threw a metal pipe which nearly struck another trooper.

While on the roof, Spurlock allegedly began removing his clothes and exposed himself to everyone on the scene. He then began to swing the gasoline off the rooftop, and while doing so, a trooper was able to knock the gasoline jug out of his hands. Spurlock then jumped off the roof.

While attempting to take Spurlock into custody, he began tensing up in an attempt to get off the ground and concealed his hands, resisting arrest.

Spurlock was determined to be under the influence. He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center without further incident.

Other arrests include:

Tasha Alexander, 40, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

Paul James, 43, Helenwood, TN, failure to wear seat belts, no registration plates, owner's failure to maintain required insurance (first offense), no tail lamps, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm.

Lewis Cole, 34, Richmond, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with a minor injury).

Dalton Hill, 29, Richmond, execution of bench warrant for non payment of fines, public intoxication under a controlled substance excluding alcohol, possession of marijuana, buying and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vickie Berry, 48, McKee, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting up to $500), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.

Hogan Rose, 24, Richmond, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, failure or improper signal, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine/first offense).

Chelsea Allen, 27, Lexington, two counts of serving a bench warrant for court, three counts of failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), first-degree promoting contraband.

Hannah Barber, 27, Richmond, second-degree burglary.

Zakary White, 24, Berea, failure to produce insurance card, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (189A.010(1C)/second offense), leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance, second-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

