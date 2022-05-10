Man charged after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting another person, records show

A man is behind bars after investigators say he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted another man in April.

Cornelius Byrd, 36, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault, three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, theft of property and four counts of forgery.

On April 14, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) was called to the 2500 Chattering Lane where officers were told that someone forcefully entered the house armed with an assault rifle and held all five people at gunpoint, an affidavit said.

The suspect demanded a stolen Apple iPad be returned to him and the victim gave the Apple iPad to the suspect.

The suspect then forced the victim out of the house at gunpoint and into a black Honda Accord and fled the scene.

According to reports, a short time later, the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital with severe blunt force injuries to both hands.

During the course of the investigation, Byrd was identified as the suspect and four victims give statements, the affidavit said.

All four victims positively identified Byrd as the person responsible for holding them at gunpoint, forcefully entering the house and taking the victim from the house with force.

In April, FOX13 spoke to the victim’s mother, Elita Bean, about her son’s injuries.

“When I get there, she said it was two big guys that came and snatched Byrion. I said, ‘Why did they just snatch him? Why didn’t they snatch your kids?’” said Elita Bean.

Four days after Bean’s son, Byrion Sorrell, was released from the hospital, the mother said Sorrell could only partially hear out of one ear, and his hands needed surgery as a result of the beating.

“They said the left hand, one hand is broken. They said the right hand has several bones broken. They said the bones is sticking up out his hands. That’s why his hands is big like that,” she said.

“I need someone to feel my son’s pain. I have to feed him, I have to wash him, he’s back to a baby, and this not a problem, I promise you, but this man beat my baby with a sledgehammer.”

Byrd is due in court on May 10 and his bond was set $200,000.