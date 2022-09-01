Man charged after allegedly killing bear near Berkshire County campground

A man is facing charges stemming from an incident in July where a bear was unlawfully killed, according to police.

He is charged with hunting a bear out of season, no bear permit or tag, and unlawful possession of bear meat. His bow and arrows were also seized by authorities.

Massachusetts Environmental Police say they were notified a bear had been killed in the area of Washington on July 5. According to police, a man initially said he killed the bear at a home, claiming personal protection rights. However, authorities say during a follow up investigation, it was determined the animal was killed at a nearby campground.

Witnesses say the bear wasn’t acting aggressive and ran from the area when it encountered dogs at the camp site.

No further information was made available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW











