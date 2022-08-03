Man charged after allegedly leaving young child alone in car in Ross Township

Port Authority police and Ross Township officers were called to the Ross Garage Tuesday morning for a report of a young child alone in a car.

Police say the girl was healthy and alert.

The child’s father, Andre Reese, has been charged with endangering the welfare of children. Police said he left her in the car at 7:55 to be at work at 8 a.m.

Reese told police the girl’s mother was supposed to pick her up from the parking garage at 8:15 and take her to daycare. The girl’s mother told police she wasn’t aware the child was left in the car, and there was no custody plan in place for her to pick up that morning.

Investigators say they believe there was a misunderstanding.

Luckily the child was safe, but was alone in the vehicle for approximately an hour. The car was off and the windows were cracked.

Thankfully the temperature was only 74 degrees Tuesday morning, but that was not the case earlier this summer in Upper St. Clair.

3-month-old baby Kayden Nguyen died in June when he was left in a hot car for hours on one of the hottest days of the season.

It’s a reminder to parents to double-check their cars — especially on hot days like this one.

In this latest case, police say Reese has been an automotive mechanic since 2021. A coworker who did not want to go on camera said Reese is a good employee and this incident was unfortunate.

