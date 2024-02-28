Man charged after allegedly pointing gun, threatening to kill first responders trying to treat him

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Felony charges were filed Tuesday against a man who allegedly pointed a gun and threatened to kill first responders after they started treating him for a medical emergency.

Sebastian Hernandez has been charged with two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault and a class B misdemeanor interfering with an arresting officer.

On Feb. 24, EMTs responded to the area of 2500 S and 600 E in Salt Lake City to treat Hernandez for a medical emergency, the DA’s Office said.

As the EMTs treated Hernandez in their ambulance, he reportedly became combative, got off a stretcher, and left the vehicle.

He then tried to fight fire personnel at the scene, but the fire officials left and Hernandez went into his home, the DA’s Office said.

As the EMTs stayed on scene to clean their equipment, Hernandez reportedly came out of his home with a black handgun and his finger on the trigger.

Hernandez told EMTs to leave and allegedly threatened to kill them, the DA’s Office said.

Police responded and said Hernandez initially refused to turn himself in, but was eventually taken into custody.

A BB gun was found in his residence that matched the gun described by EMTs, the DA’s Office said.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said he is grateful that the first responders involved were not injured.

“We appreciate both the medical and law enforcement personnel that respond to potentially dangerous scenes on a daily basis to help keep Salt Lake County safe,” he said. “We appreciate the work of Salt Lake City Police Department for their use of less lethal means to help deescalate a potentially volatile situation.”

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

