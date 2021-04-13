Man Charged for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Driver on I-5 Between Winlock and Napavine

Apr. 13—A Tacoma man is facing assault charges for allegedly brandishing a firearm on northbound Interstate 5 between Winlock and Napavine Sunday.

Washington State Patrol troopers received a complaint around 3 p.m. that the driver of a silver Mercedes "had pointed a gun at occupants of another vehicle then sped off" near mile marker 63, according to court documents.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Anselmo R. Braffith IV, had allegedly gotten "very close" to the victim's car while flashing his headlights and followed the victim into another lane when they reportedly attempted to let the Mercedes pass.

The victim then reportedly moved back to their original lane, at which point the Mercedes allegedly drove up alongside them, "pointed a handgun at them and sped off," according to court documents.

The suspect vehicle was located near mile marker 71 and reportedly left the freeway at mile marker 74.

After a traffic stop, officers searched the Mercedes and found a handgun in the glovebox. Braffith was booked into the Lewis County Jail just after 4:15 p.m. and was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and up to $20,000 in fines.

Due to the involvement of a firearm, Judge James W. Lawler set Braffith's bail at $25,000 cash or bond. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Thursday.