Man charged for allegedly pulling gun in parking dispute in Cascade

A man is facing felony charges for allegedly pulling a gun in a parking dispute outside the post office in Cascade.

Adam Blake Boatwright is charged with felony assault with a weapon for alleged Monday incident.

The following is from charging documents. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Cascade post office just before 10 a.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm.

The victim pulled up in front of the office in a work vehicle towing a trailer, parking between several spaces. Boatwright pulled up alongside the victim and allegedly asked in an aggressive manner if he was going to move the vehicle and trailer.

Following a brief argument, the victim parked his vehicle in another area and went inside the post office, according to the affidavit. Boatwright also entered the post office where the two continued to argue before Boatwright went back outside and began to take pictures of the man’s vehicle.

The argument continued outside before Boatwright reportedly said, “You don’t want to do this.” Boatwright then allegedly reached into his vehicle and grabbed a semi-automatic pistol and racked the slide of the gun.

The man then tried to run back into the post office but was unable to get in before running past the building and jumping over several fences to get away from Boatwright.

Boatwright later called the victim, reportedly getting the phone number displayed on the work vehicle, saying he had incident with an employee of the business. Boatwright reportedly did not know he was calling the man whom he allegedly threatened, admitting he “went too far and shouldn’t have grabbed his gun, but (the victim is) going to get hurt if he keeps it up,” the affidavit states.

A felony assault with a weapon charge carries up to a 20-year prison sentence if convicted, as well as a $50,000 fine.

