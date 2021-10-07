Man charged after allegedly punching victim's teeth out

Oct. 7—Jacob Taylor, 24, Richmond, was arrested on Oct. 1 by Richmond police on a warrant which charged him with second-degree domestic violence assault, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree stalking, and third-degree terroristic threatening.

According to a warrant, in Nov. 2020, an officer responded to Sun Tan City for two different calls regarding an assault that took place. The officer arrived on the scene and found the victim with marks and bruises on her face and blood pouring out of her mouth. She clearly had multiple teeth missing and had blood on her hands, stomach, and the ground all around her from where she was spitting blood out of her mouth.

The warrant states, the victim had been at Sun Tan City and came out and sat in her vehicle, which was parked in front of T-Mobile. She was on her phone getting ready to call a friend when she felt someone tap her on her shoulder. She said she knew it was Taylor sitting behind her before she even turned around. The two then engaged in a verbal argument, and the victim exited the vehicle because she was scared. She said she called Taylor a cab to take him home because she was too afraid to give him a ride.

The warrant states, the victim said while she drives, he will grab the steering wheel and force her to drive where he wants her to go. During the altercation, Taylor took her phone and threw it across the parking lot, shattering the screen. Taylor then got into a car driven by another male. The victim told police she banged on the vehicle window and told Taylor he was going to jail for breaking her phone. Taylor then exited the vehicle and proceeded to punch the victim in the face multiple times. During the altercation, the victim also said Taylor threatened to kill her. He then left the scene.

The warrant states, the victim told police she didn't know where Taylor might go. She said they had broken up a few weeks prior, and he continued to call her from various numbers. She said she was unsure how he knew she was at Sun Tan City or when or how he got into her car.

Taylor was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Man charged after allegedly strangling victim

Jonathan Denton, 39, Berea, was arrested on Oct. 1 by Richmond police on a warrant which charged him with fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury, first-degree strangulation, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

According to the warrant, on Feb. 1, 2020, an officer responded to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim, who said she and Denton had gotten into a verbal argument which had turned physical. She said she was cleaning the bathroom when Denton got upset and began arguing with her. She said he destroyed her house. The officer could see dishes lying on the floor in the kitchen. The officer also observed the victim had a raspy voice and seemed to be having difficulty breathing. She said Denton had hit her in the head twice using his hands. She said she told him to leave her alone and attempted to go to the front and rear door to try to leave, but Denton would not let her go.

The warrant states, the victim told the officer, "He choked me a couple of times too." The officer observed the victim had red markings around her neck, and she said Denton had placed his hands around her neck and applied pressure.

Denton was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Man charged after allegedly trapping victim in their room

Brett Miller, 49, Oklahoma, was arrested on Oct. 4 on a warrant which charged him with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, and fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury.

According to the warrant, on Sept. 12, in Madison County, Miller locked a family member in her bedroom. She made several attempts to leave the room, but he shoved her down, which caused bruising on her arm. Miller allegedly told the victim to "Shut up and not try to contact the police." He removed all forms of communication from the bedroom.

The citation states, Miller removed the doorknob to the door to the room, and only left the latch, which left the victim no way to open the door. The victim busted the window with her left hand, which caused a minor injury. A witness heard the victim screaming from the window and called 911. EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital, where they performed scans and tests due to erratic behavior. Miller had not returned to the residence.

Miller was arrested on Oct. 4 and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.