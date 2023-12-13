Man charged after allegedly ramming pickup truck in grocery store parking lot

Dec. 13—A Ferndale man is facing a felony charge in Flathead County District Court after allegedly ramming his pickup into another vehicle in the parking lot of a Bigfork grocery store Dec. 5.

Prosecutors brought Clifford Scott Fisher, 52, up on one count of criminal endangerment in the wake of the collision. Initially held with bail set at $10,000, Fisher was released from county jail on Dec. 8.

He is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson on Jan. 4 for his arraignment.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies responding to the parking lot where the wreck occurred recounted seeing two Chevrolet pickup trucks with significant front-end damage about 7:16 p.m., according to court documents. The victim told investigators that Fisher rammed his pickup into the other truck "at a high rate of speed," court documents said.

The victim's child, in the truck when the collision occurred, reported suffering from leg pain after the crash.

A passenger in Fisher's pickup allegedly confirmed the victim's version of events, telling deputies that Fisher sped up and made no effort to avoid hitting the other truck.

Deputies noted that the parking lot was nearly empty when the collision occurred, according to court documents.

Criminal endangerment is punishable by up to 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

A search of Fisher's criminal history shows that he pleaded guilty earlier this year to two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in a case opened in 2022. He faced a drug possession charge in 2020, but prosecutors dismissed it the following year.

