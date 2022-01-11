Man charged after allegedly shooting multiple rounds in Middletown neighborhood

Jan. 11—A Middletown man was taken to jail early Tuesday morning after allegedly firing numerous shots into the ground while standing outside.

Dylan Michael Reid, 21, of Queen Avenue, is facing several charges after the incident that happened about 2:15 a.m. on Queen Avenue.

"He came out with his rifle and was shooting into the ground. We recovered 49 shell casings," said Middleton Police Sgt. Earl Nelson. "He was intoxicated."

Officers were close by, and after they got the call in the 700 block of Wilson Street, they followed the shots. Reid was found in the 2100 block of Queen with the gun, according to Nelson. He complied with officers and there were no injuries.

Reid is charged with using weapons while intoxicated, discharging a firearm in the city limits and obstructing official business, all misdemeanors.

Nelson said in addition to the rifle, Reid also had a large drum magazine with ammunition.