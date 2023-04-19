Man charged after allegedly stabbing ex-wife multiple times in West Carrollton

A man accused of stabbing his ex-wife multiple times in West Carrollton is now facing charges.

Aaron Davis, 45, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to court documents.

On April 10 around 10:35 p.m. West Carrollton police and medics were called to Miami Valley Sports Bar to report of a crash and possible stabbing.

When officers arrived on the scene they learned that a woman had been stabbed multiple times, allegedly Davis who was her ex-husband.

Davis drove away from the scene while the victim was left in the parking lot, according to court documents.

An investigation found that the woman and Davis met at Miami Valley Sports Bar around 9 p.m. They had drinks and then went to the back patio.

The two began talking about their divorce and the possibility of the woman getting re-married in the future.

This is when court documents allege Davis began to assault the woman, causing her to fall backward. She went back into the bar hoping to get away from Davis.

Davis did not leave, so she left the bar and got into her car. This is when Davis is accused of getting into her car and stabbing her.

The woman continually reversed and drove forward hitting Davis’ car and eventually causing him to fall out of the car.

Davis got back into the woman’s car and continued to stab her, according to court documents. Eventually, the woman crashed into another car causing Davis to fall out again, along with the woman.

Davis allegedly got into his car, pulled up to where the woman was and continued to stab her.

He then fled the scene and was later taken into custody.

Davis’ bail was set at $375,000 and he currently remains in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.























