Man charged for allegedly stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend in Raytown

A 48-year-old man was charged for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death near a nursing home in Raytown, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Sunday.

Andre Williams was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for allegedly fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend Latoya Brown Thursday near Edgewood Manor Health Care Center at 11900 Jessica Lane, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. and found Brown unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to Truman Hospital where she died, according to charging documents.

A witness told police she heard Brown and a man she believed to be Brown’s ex-boyfriend fighting when Brown yelled “He’s stabbing me!” according to charging documents. The witness and another person who said she was a friend of Brown identified Williams as Brown’s ex-boyfriend.

Surveillance footage from a nearby Minit Mart allegedly showed Williams fleeing the scene in a dark blue GMC SUV, according to charging documents. Social media photos and Department of Revenue records helped investigators link Williams to the car in the surveillance footage.

Kansas City police later responded around 7:45 p.m. after Williams jumped from a bridge near Interstate 35 and Broadway Boulevard in an attempt to take his life, according to charging documents.

An officer found Williams unresponsive in the water below the bridge. Kansas City Fire Department officials performed a boat rescue and brought Williams to Truman Hospital, investigators said. Williams was placed on suicide watch at the hospital and received treatment for pneumonia.

The GMC SUV was found at the bridge from which Williams jumped, police said. Police linked the car to Williams through public records. Officers executed a search warrant and found blood on the car’s center console and the left arm rest of the front passenger seat, according to charging documents.

Williams was taken into police custody just after noon on Friday, officials said.