Man charged after allegedly threatening, assaulting police in Monessen

A man is facing charges after allegedly threatening and assaulting officers while they attempted to arrest him in Monessen.

According to a criminal complaint, Monessen police were called to the 1100 block of Maronda Way for a male trespassing and refusing to leave on Sept. 2.

The caller told police that the suspect started an argument with her after dropping his wife off at work. The caller stated she offered his wife a ride, which upset the suspect, 39-year-old Charles Turman. He allegedly started to leave the property before stopping and picking up rocks and throwing them towards his wife.

Turman allegedly fled the area in a white sedan. A responding officer initiated a traffic stop when the sedan was located.

The criminal complaint showed that Turman exited his vehicle and was visibly upset.

Police said Turman was screaming and causing a public disturbance, taking a fighting stance while threatening officers. He allegedly stated: “you’re lucky I don’t got that thang on me. I would shoot all of you.”

According to police, an officer attempted to calm Turman down by telling him to get back in his vehicle and talk with the officers. The criminal complaint states that officers attempted to deescalate the situation, but Turman still refused to cooperate and continued to scream racial slurs and threaten officers.

Rostraver Township, North Belle Vernon and Charleroi Regional police officers arrived at the scene to assist with the arrest.

Turman allegedly resisted officers while handcuffs were being applied. Officers were able to get handcuffs on him and escort him to a police cruiser.

The complaint states that, once at the vehicle, Turman resisted again and physical force was needed to get him into the vehicle.

An officer suffered minor injuries to his right upper arm from Turman kicking his legs at him.

Turman allegedly continued to resist, and an officer deployed one cartridge from his taser to get him into the cruiser. Turman began kicking the doors once inside the car.

Police said that, once Turman was in a holding cell, he defecated on the floor and threw it. He allegedly used tissue paper and stuck it to the cell wall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

