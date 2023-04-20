Man charged with allegedly threatening relative with knife

Apr. 20—A 24-year-old Albert Lea man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened his relative with a knife earlier this month.

Efren Estrada has been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence, both felonies.

Court documents state police were called to a residence in Albert Lea the evening of April 9 after the reported incident.

The victim told police he had gotten to the residence, where he lived with his grandmother, about 40 or 45 minutes before the officer arrived and had gone into the bathroom.

A few minutes later he was still in the bathroom, and Estrada allegedly began pounding and yelling on the door for him to get out and kept asking who he was.

After punching and kicking the door about 20 times, Estrada reportedly then started stabbing the door and yelling that he was going to kill the relative. The victim stated he could see the puncture holes and saw the blade come through the door a couple times.

The victim stated he was holding the door closed as Estrada tried to force his way into the bathroom.

The victim had blood on his hands and told the officer that the injury happened as he was pushing on the door to keep it shut.

The court complaint states the officer looked at the door and saw puncture marks on it about three-fourths of the way up and a large hole toward the bottom of the door. He also found a knife and noticed white paint on the blade which matched the color of the paint on the door.

Estrada is slated for an initial appearance on the charges on April 27.