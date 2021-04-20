Man charged after allegedly trying to inject substance from syringe into deputy

Apr. 20—A Berea man arrested for traffic offenses received additional charges after allegedly attempting to stab jail staff with a syringe hidden in his boot.

Joshua Newby, 37, Berea, was arrested by Richmond police on April 16 and charged with failure to or improper signal, rear license not illuminated, operating on a suspended or revoked license, and possession of burglary tools.

However, once he was transported to the Madison County Detention Center, he was then charged, after allegedly trying to stab an officer, with first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree wanton endangerment.

According to the citation, before Newby's transport after his arrest for possession of burglary tools, he was searched, and no contraband was located during the search.

Newby was transported to the Madison County Detention Center, where the officer continued his investigation and wrote their citation while Newby sat in the back seat in handcuffs. He was then transferred to the Madison County Detention Center.

The citation states, as the officer was walking Newby into the secure confinement of the facility, they asked him if he had anything on his person, to which he responded no. Moments after the officer left the detention center, they received a call about Newby fighting staff. He allegedly attempted to inject a substance from a loaded syringe found in his boot.

According to the citation, a deputy found the syringe and laid it on an adjacent table to complete his search.

Newby grabbed the loaded syringe, uncapped the needle, and attempted to inject the substance into the deputy's abdominal area.

Multiple people tried to restrain Newby.

During the attempt to restrain him, the syringe could not be controlled, and three deputies were allegedly at substantial risk of being poked by the uncapped syringe, which would expose them to the unknown substance within.

The syringe was knocked from Newby's hand, and he was retrained.

One of the deputy's allegedly believed Newby was able to inject some of the substance briefly. The needle allegedly had some blood on it, and none of the deputies had not been poked, so it is believed he injected himself.

The citation states, the little bit of clear liquid which remained in the syringe was leaking, but they were allegedly able to test it in a methamphetamine kit, and it tested positive.

Man charged for having a gun at a local bar

Dillon Isaacs, 30, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police on Sunday and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense), first-degree wanton endangerment, prohibited possession of a loaded gun in a place where alcoholic beverages are sold (first offense) and second-degree disorderly conduct.

According to a citation, an officer arrived and observed Isaacs on the ground with several subjects holding him down. He was yelling and cussing at the other subjects.

The officer quickly detained him for further investigation.

The officer spoke with a witness who said Isaacs jumped the fence to the backside of Water Main bar, and someone told him to go around because people are not allowed to come in through the back. The victim said Isaacs pulled a knife on him and told him he was coming in, and pointed the knife in his face. The victim alleged he swatted the knife from Isaac's face, at which point bar security stepped in.

The citation states, the victim told Isaacs if he wanted to come into the bar, he had to go in the front side, and Isaacs said he was coming in the backside. He demanded his knife back and was told to leave.

The victim said he saw Isaacs raise his shirt and pull a black firearm from his waistband. The victim said he shouted "gun" as Isaacs was raising the firearm. Isaacs was allegedly tackled and had the gun thrown from his hand.

The citation states, Isaacs appeared to be manifestly under the influence of intoxicating beverages. He allegedly smelled very strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech and glassy eyes. He was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Man charged with assault, strangulation

Ackman Madden, 30, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond Police on April 16 and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury, first-degree strangulation, and third-degree criminal mischief.

The citation states, Madden was allegedly involved in a domestic altercation with the mother of his child.

The victim allegedly said she was at their shared residence when Madden returned home and started yelling at her. He then allegedly began to strike the victim and caused a minor laceration above her right eye as well as pain to her head.

The victim told police Madden put his hands around her throat and began to strangle her. He allegedly used both hands to lift the victim off the ground by her throat and push her up against a desk in the garage.

Allegedly, shortly after the altercation took place, the victim tried to leave the scene with her friend, and Madden chased after them and punched the rear windshield of the second victim's vehicle, completely shattering it. He was arrested and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

Rusty Reams, 28, Richmond, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with a minor injury).

Joyce Campbell, 59, Richmond, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury).

Lee Courtney, 45, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010 (1D)/first aggravated circumstance), first-degree wanton endangerment, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Penman, 30, Richmond, first-degree promoting contraband, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), tampering with physical evidence, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Bobby Stewart, 51, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

Lori Jean Hazelwood, 35, Berea, failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 D.U. drugs unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Jeremy Barker, 41, Richmond, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief.

Daniel Stachulski, 26, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), possession of marijuana.

Joseph Johnson, 27, Richmond, third-degree assault.

Billy Gooch, 31, Richmond, rear license not illuminated, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1D)/first aggravated circumstance), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Amber Horn, 30, Richmond, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christie Crowe, 43, Irvine, first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.