Man charged in Anderson hotel shooting

An Anderson man has been charged in the death of a woman after a shooting last week in Anderson.

Kayla Jo Hamby, 33, died after being shot in the head, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.

Hamby was shot on March 22, according to an arrest warrant from the Anderson County Sherriff's Office. She was taken off life support at Prima Health in Greenville on Sunday, when she was declared dead, according to a statement from the Coroner's Office.

Around 11:30 p.m. March 22, officers from the Anderson County Sherriff's Office arrived at Baymont Motel in Anderson, 128 Interstate Blvd.

Inside they found Hamby and began first aid at the scene until she was airlifted to the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said, in a statement Monday, that they have charged Joshua K. Swinford with manslaughter for the death of Hamby.

An arrest warrant alleges Swinford was "holding a loaded .38 caliber pistol, causing the gun to go off."

