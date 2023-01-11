Man charged with apartment stabbing faces new charges for stabbing in jail

Jan. 11—A man charged with stabbing three people in May at an apartment complex in Albert Lea was charged in Freeborn County District Court on Wednesday with stabbing one inmate and attempting to stab another in December in the Freeborn County jail.

CK Kyle Kasio, 27, faces two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, one for each inmate.

Court records state the incident occurred Dec. 16 and the first inmate was in his bed sleeping when Kasio reportedly came into his cell and started punching him. After a few punches, Kasio allegedly reached into the pocket of his jumpsuit and grabbed an orange spork that had been sharpened and started stabbing the inmate. He suffered a stab wound on his right arm and three other stab wounds to the back of his head.

According to court documents, Kasio then reportedly left the cell and went into the common area where he began striking a second inmate with a closed fist in the face and attempted to stab him as well.

A deputy who responded to the assault reportedly stated there were several droplets of blood on the floor in the common area between the two cells, and there was also blood on the bedsheet and the wall near where the incident occurred in the first inmate's cell.

Kasio reportedly stated he was upset that the inmate had taken his stuff and that he wanted to shave his beard and didn't have his items to do so.

When asked where the spork was, Kasio got it from his cell.

"It appeared that defendant had bitten the handle of the spork into a sharpened point," court documents stated.

The second inmate told a deputy he was by himself when he saw Kasio come out of his cell and go into the other inmate's cell. He stated he heard Kasio say "stop CK," and then Kasio came out of the other inmate's cell and punched him in the face.

Assistant Freeborn County Attorney Karyn Sackis Lunn in court Wednesday stated both of the charges are serious charges and carry a presumptive commit to prison.

"He is a danger to the community at large and to himself," Sackis Lunn said.

Freeborn County District Court Judge Ross Leuning set unconditional bail at $200,000 and conditional bail at $100,000. Conditions include being law abiding, making future court appearances, having no contact with the alleged victims, no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, no assaultive or aggressive behavior and signing a waiver of extradition, among others.

In the stabbing in May, Kasio is accused of attacking three men as they were sleeping at 221 E. Main St.

Two of the three victims were critically injured and flown by helicopter to St. Marys Hospital.

One of the victims told police he woke up to the other victim being stabbed and then he got stabbed himself. As he tried to run away, he got stabbed in the back of his shoulder, court documents state.

Police recovered a chef's knife with a blade approximately 7 inches long about 15 feet behind the back of 221 E. Main St. and the south wall of a building at 214 Elizabeth Ave.

Kasio initially fled the scene but turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center a little less than three hours afterward.

Kasio is next slated to appear on the new charges on Jan. 19.