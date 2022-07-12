Man charged in Apple Valley shootout that killed his mother; investigation continues

A 49-year-old woman fatally shot outside her Apple Valley home this week was caught in the middle of a gun battle between her son and her ex-boyfriend, who took bullets to his head and face but survived, authorities say.

The woman, Michelle McGill, suffered ten gunshot wounds as she sat in her car in the driveway of her home, according to gun charges filed Tuesday against her son, Billy Joe Pryor Jr.

The 25-year-old from Apple Valley has been charged in Dakota County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon (causing substantial bodily harm) and possession of a pistol without a permit.

The criminal complaint alleges that Pryor and McGill’s ex-boyfriend, Willie John Selmon II, exchanged gunfire, but does not say if McGill was struck by bullets from one gun or both.

Apple Valley Police Chief Nick Francis and Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said Tuesday ballistic and forensic evidence will play a role in whether homicide charges are filed against one or both of the shooters.

“This is an ongoing case and additional charges will be filed related to the murder of Ms. McGill once the investigation is completed,” Keena said in a statement. “My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ms. McGill for their great loss.”

Selmon remained hospitalized Tuesday with gunshot wounds to his face and head but is expected to survive, Francis said. Selmon has not been charged as of Tuesday.

CRIMINAL CHARGES

According to the criminal complaint against Pryor:

Around 6:30 p.m., Apple Valley police officers responded to the home in the 900 block of Oriole Drive after several reports of shots fired. McGill was found dead next to a car in the driveway. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her lower abdomen, a shot to the chest and one to her thigh.

Witnesses reported seeing a tan SUV leaving the scene after the gunshots ended. A short time later, Selmon pulled up to M Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville in the SUV with at least two gunshot wounds.

Selmon was transported to another hospital, where officers took a statement from him. Selmon said he’d been in a long-term relationship with McGill but they recently separated. He said they previously shared the residence in Apple Valley and he went to the home on Sunday to retrieve some of his property.

When he arrived, McGill and Pryor were in their cars in the driveway. Selmon said he parked his SUV in the driveway behind McGill’s car, walked to the garage to retrieve some belongings and then back to his SUV.

Pryor backed his vehicle up so he was parked adjacent to Selmon’s SUV and then made a statement about having a gun, charges say. Pryor then fired shots at Selmon as they were both sitting in their vehicles. Shots hit Selmon in the face and head.

Selmon got out of his SUV and ran to the front of McGill’s vehicle “believing Pryor would stop shooting if his mother was between them,” the charges read.

Pryor exited his car, went over to the passenger’s side and the two exchanged gunfire. During the exchange, McGill, who was still in her car situated between Pryor and Selmon, was fatally shot.

PRIOR CONVICTIONS

Court records show Pryor was convicted in 2021 in Hennepin County of carrying a pistol without a permit. The case stemmed from a traffic stop in Edina. He was sentenced to two years of probation in lieu of a 180-day jail sentence.

In 2015, Selmon was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in Ramsey County District Court after repeatedly punching his 33-year-old girlfriend in the face and upper torso at her St. Paul apartment. He was sentenced to a year of probation in lieu of a 90-day jail sentence.

