Man charged in April 2020 ABQ homicide

Mar. 30—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in a university-area neighborhood last April.

Shaquan Ketcham, 20, has been charged with an open count of murder in the April 1 death of Zachary Schaefer, 27.

Ketcham was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on March 8. Prosecutors filed a pretrial detention motion against Ketcham, saying he has "no respect for the sanctity of human life."

The motion pointed out an arrest, two months after Schaefer's homicide, in which Ketcham allegedly pointed a gun at his father and shot up his home and vehicle. That case was dismissed.

A state District Court judge denied the pretrial detention motion in Schaefer's homicide and ordered Ketcham to be put on house arrest.

An attorney for Ketcham did not immediately respond to request for comment.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded to reports of gunfire near Gold and Maple NE around 11:30 p.m. and they found Schaefer lying in the street. Schaefer, who was wearing body armor, had been shot several times and died at the scene.

Neighbors said they heard two men arguing and gunfire before a black car fled, crashing into a wall.

Schaefer's girlfriend told police he sent her a message that was going to sell drugs and if he died the man's name was "Blue."

Police used pieces of the car left at the crash scene to trace it to Ketcham's relatives, and found the vehicle with multiple bullet holes and receipts inside with Ketcham's name on them.

Relatives told police Ketcham goes by "Blue," had the car the night of the homicide and said Ketcham told family members he got into a "shootout," but did not elaborate.

Lisa Schaefer, Schaefer's mother, said "there was a lot that was destroyed" the night her son was killed.

"Zachary didn't always make the best of decisions, but that doesn't mean he wasn't a good person," she said. "It doesn't mean that he should've been brutally murdered."

Schaefer said her son was a very funny and giving person who loved animals and playing guitar. When he died, Schaefer was trying "to make good things happen" and was going to school to be a pharmacy technician.

Schaefer said last April, after her son didn't send the daily "how's it going mamma bear?" text, she had "an uncertain feeling."

She said they went to his apartment and a neighbor told them that there had been a shooting and the victim "looked like your son."

"We were never notified by (Albuquerque police)... that my son had passed away," she said. "We went down and had to figure it out ourselves."

Schaefer said the family is "amazed" it took a year to arrest a suspect and that he has already been ordered released in a detention hearing they watched over Zoom.

"It was very difficult to watch and it made us extremely... like you're going through it all over again, if that makes sense," she said.

Right now, she just misses her son.

"His huge smile and him always telling me, 'I love you mamma bear,' and his big, huge hugs that he used to always give me," Schaefer said through tears.