Man charged in April 2020 ABQ homicide

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·3 min read

Mar. 30—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in a university-area neighborhood last April.

Shaquan Ketcham, 20, has been charged with an open count of murder in the April 1 death of Zachary Schaefer, 27.

Ketcham was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on March 8. Prosecutors filed a pretrial detention motion against Ketcham, saying he has "no respect for the sanctity of human life."

The motion pointed out an arrest, two months after Schaefer's homicide, in which Ketcham allegedly pointed a gun at his father and shot up his home and vehicle. That case was dismissed.

A state District Court judge denied the pretrial detention motion in Schaefer's homicide and ordered Ketcham to be put on house arrest.

An attorney for Ketcham did not immediately respond to request for comment.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded to reports of gunfire near Gold and Maple NE around 11:30 p.m. and they found Schaefer lying in the street. Schaefer, who was wearing body armor, had been shot several times and died at the scene.

Neighbors said they heard two men arguing and gunfire before a black car fled, crashing into a wall.

Schaefer's girlfriend told police he sent her a message that was going to sell drugs and if he died the man's name was "Blue."

Police used pieces of the car left at the crash scene to trace it to Ketcham's relatives, and found the vehicle with multiple bullet holes and receipts inside with Ketcham's name on them.

Relatives told police Ketcham goes by "Blue," had the car the night of the homicide and said Ketcham told family members he got into a "shootout," but did not elaborate.

Lisa Schaefer, Schaefer's mother, said "there was a lot that was destroyed" the night her son was killed.

"Zachary didn't always make the best of decisions, but that doesn't mean he wasn't a good person," she said. "It doesn't mean that he should've been brutally murdered."

Schaefer said her son was a very funny and giving person who loved animals and playing guitar. When he died, Schaefer was trying "to make good things happen" and was going to school to be a pharmacy technician.

Schaefer said last April, after her son didn't send the daily "how's it going mamma bear?" text, she had "an uncertain feeling."

She said they went to his apartment and a neighbor told them that there had been a shooting and the victim "looked like your son."

"We were never notified by (Albuquerque police)... that my son had passed away," she said. "We went down and had to figure it out ourselves."

Schaefer said the family is "amazed" it took a year to arrest a suspect and that he has already been ordered released in a detention hearing they watched over Zoom.

"It was very difficult to watch and it made us extremely... like you're going through it all over again, if that makes sense," she said.

Right now, she just misses her son.

"His huge smile and him always telling me, 'I love you mamma bear,' and his big, huge hugs that he used to always give me," Schaefer said through tears.

Recommended Stories

  • Seats filled for first all-civilian spaceflight crew

    A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst were named on Tuesday to round out a four-member crew for a SpaceX launch into orbit planned later this year billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history. The two latest citizen astronauts were introduced at a news briefing livestreamed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by SpaceX human spaceflight chief Benji Reed and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who conceived the mission in part as a charity drive.

  • Murder suspect recaptured after mistaken release from jail

    A murder suspect who was mistakenly released from a Southern California jail was recaptured Monday after a three-week manhunt, authorities said. Steven Manzo was spotted in the city of Buena Park in Orange County, getting into a grey Nissan Sentra with several other people inside, and investigators followed the car to the nearby city of Cypress where Manzo was arrested, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Manzo, 24, was one of three men charged with fatally shooting Salvador Corrales, a 24-year-old father of two, in Long Beach in 2018.

  • Video shows Asian woman, 65, violently attacked as witnesses look on in NYC

    The New York police Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Monday's attack outside a luxury apartment building.

  • Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

    The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but experts warned that disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve. The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray, threatening costly delays for firms already wrestling with COVID-19 restrictions, and nearly doubled rates for oil product tankers. "We want to reaffirm in a clear message to the world that everything is back to the way it was," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told reporters on Tuesday from a platform on the canal, as container ships passed behind him.

  • Panthers got to see an impressive performance from Justin Fields at Ohio State pro day

    Justin Fields put together a complete performance in front of many NFL head coaches and general managers.

  • EU commissioner holds migration talks with Greek officials

    The European Union’s home affairs commissioner was meeting Tuesday with Greece’s prime minister and foreign minister, a day after touring two of the eastern islands in the Aegean Sea most heavily affected by migration into Europe. The EU is currently working on a new migration pact to tackle the issue of asylum-seekers wanting to enter the bloc. Refugee rights groups have slammed the bloc's migration policies as inhumane.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Joey Logano wins return to dirt racing; Stenhouse second

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • Rams lose starting center Austin Blythe to AFC champion Chiefs

    The Rams have lost center Austin Blythe to the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Can Brian Allen step in to become the starter?

  • Covid-19: Mexico revises coronavirus death toll up by 60%

    The revised figures indicate Mexico has the second highest number of Covid-related deaths in the world.

  • You can access a hidden boat parade celebration on Google by searching for anything related to the Suez Canal or Ever Given ship

    The search engine is celebrating the freeing of the 22,000 ton cargo ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days.

  • Asian shares mixed on China rebound, pandemic worries

    Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as pointed to a strong economic recovery in China but worries lingered about the coronavirus pandemic. A survey released Wednesday shows China’s factory activity rebounded in March from a three-month slowdown as export orders rose. The monthly index of manufacturing issued by the China’s statistics agency and an industry group rose to 51.9 from February’s 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding.

  • DeSantis announces new chief science officer, highlights funding for Everglades work

    Gov. Ron DeSantis stood at a podium in the Everglades Tuesday, his back to an excavator that scraped up mounds of the roadbed that, for the last 90 years, was the Old Tamiami Trail.

  • Photos capture the conditions of an overcrowded Texas facility where 4,000 migrants are housed

    Tuesday was the first time the Biden administration allowed journalists inside the main border detention facility for migrant children.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • A new 'Game of Thrones' Broadway play might finally show fans how Jon Snow's parents fell in love

    The Tourney of Harrenhal is a legendary event where Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark supposedly met for the first time.

  • The ACLU, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Southern Poverty Law Center are suing Georgia over its new voting law

    The new law brings changes to several aspects of the election process, and civil rights groups have said it suppresses voters.

  • Texas Rangers’ fears about Jose Leclerc’s injury confirmed. He’s having elbow surgery.

    The late-innings reliever has a torn elbow ligament that requires Tommy John surgery and will keep him out until next season.

  • Oscars ceremony adds London venue for UK-based nominees

    Academy Award organisers have told nominees they don't want people to appear by Zoom.

  • Third SNP government minister guilty of coronavirus election rules breach

    A third SNP minister has broken coronavirus election rules less than a week into the Holyrood campaign. Nicola Sturgeon said that her deputy, John Swinney, and parliamentary business manager Graeme Dey were “pretty mortified” after they posted evidence of themselves breaching limits on outdoor gatherings on social media. However, it then emerged that Jamie Hepburn, the business minister, had committed the same blunder, after he posted a picture of himself and at least five other party activists out on the campaign trail on Saturday afternoon.