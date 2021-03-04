Man charged with armed assault to murder in Haverhill stabbing

Allison Corneau, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·2 min read

Mar. 4—HAVERHILL — The 23-year-old man police say attacked a 54-year-old woman and her pregnant daughter while they were out walking their dogs has been charged with armed assault to murder and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, a judge ruled Thursday.

Jake Kavanaugh appeared before Judge Cesar Archilla with his parents in the gallery of Haverhill District Court hours after what prosecutors called a "horrific" attack on his neighbors on Fairview Farm Road shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. He is accused of taking a box cutter to the older woman's throat and eyes, among other violent acts.

Kavanaugh, who is known to Haverhill police, was formally charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem and negligent operation of motor vehicle.

Defense attorney Timothy Connors said his client waived his right to protest that he is considered a danger Connors asked Archilla to have a court clinician evaluate Kavanaugh for what he called "criminal responsibility and competency." He is expected to be evaluated at Bridgewater State Hospital, Connors said.

The judge granted that request, setting a next court date of March 23, for a probable cause hearing to take place. According to Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo, the facts of the case were being presented to a grand jury Thursday morning.

Few facts were read into the court record during Kavanaugh's brief arraignment, though DePaulo said the victims knew Kavanaugh "a bit" from living in the same neighborhood.

"Police are still trying to determine if there is a motive or if this is a random attack," he said. "This is being investigated now."

According to DePaulo, the women were out walking their dogs when Kavanaugh hit the older woman with his car, then "turned the vehicle around and hit her a second time," he said in court.

Kavanaugh then "cut both her eyes" with a box cutter and also used the knife to injure her eyes, DePaulo said.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the older woman remained in critical condition at a Boston hospital, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

There is no update as to her daughter's condition.

This is a breaking story. Visit eagletribune.com for updates. A full report will appear in Friday's edition of The Eagle-Tribune.

