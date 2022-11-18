Man charged in armed carjacking, robbery, police say

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint.

On Nov. 12, a woman told police she met a man in the 4400 block of Knight Arnold to sell him a pair of shoes she had advertised on Facebook, according to an affidavit.

She said she remembered the man from high school and that she sells food plates to his family.

The man, identified as Deterrion Fields, was waiting for her at the agreed location, along with another man, according to the affidavit.

When Fields got into the passenger seat of the woman’s car, he allegedly pulled out a gun, demanded the shoes and told the woman to get out of the car.

According to the affidavit, Fields took the woman’s purse, wallet and cell phone.

He then took her keys and fled in her car, followed by the other man, records show.

On Nov. 14, the victim gave a statement to police and identified Fields in a photo lineup.

He’s charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm w/i to commit a felony, records show.

