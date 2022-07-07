Man charged with armed robbery at Decatur Quality Inn

Jul. 7—A Moulton man entered a room at Quality Inn, attacked a woman when she tried to lock herself in the bathroom and stole items from the room, according to Decatur police.

Terence Jermaine Smith, 30, of Lawrence County 176, was arrested this afternoon and is charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bond, with orders that if released he is to have no contact with the victim.

According to an affidavit filed by Decatur police Detective Joshua Daniell, police were dispatched on June 11 to room 118 at the Quality Inn on Jameson Place Southwest and met with the female victim.

According to the victim, a man knocked on her door and she opened it, whereupon he entered and pointed a handgun at her. Daniell said the man, later determined to be Smith, said he would kill her unless she gave him money and other items.

The victim ran into the bathroom in an effort to escape him, but was unsuccessful in getting the door locked and Smith began attacking her, Daniell wrote.

The victim "armed herself with a knife and swung it towards Smith in self-defense," according to the affidavit. "(The victim) believed she struck Smith because he eventually stopped."

Smith stole the victim's cellphones and a pack of cigarettes, Daniell wrote, and fled before police arrived.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.