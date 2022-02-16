Man charged with armed robbery in Frederick

Feb. 15—A Hagerstown man is being held without bail on charges of robbery after he allegedly threatened a store clerk with a knife Monday.

Jahir Aldahir Fitzgerald, 25, has been charged with robbery and armed robbery, online court records show. A District Court judge ordered him continue to be held without bail Tuesday.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office reportedly saw a man, later identified as Fitzgerald, revving the engine of a white Infiniti at the Wawa in the 5400 block of Urbana Pike at about 3:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Fitzgerald reportedly waved at deputies from the car, then sped by and returned, revving the engine, according to charging documents. Police wrote that they suspected Fitzgerald was "baiting" them to "initiate contact with him," charging documents state. Deputies reportedly thought Fitzgerald's body language suggested he was possibly armed, but charging documents did not specify what body language he exhibited.

Deputies then drove to the nearby Francis Scott Key Mall parking lot, which they thought to be a "safer location," according to charging documents.

At about 3:50 a.m., police received a call for a disabled white Infiniti down the street. Suspecting this could be another "baiting" technique, police opted to call Fitzgerald at the number they were given, according to charging documents. Fitzgerald reportedly yelled obscenities over the phone, and deputies said they would call him back.

A short time later, before they could return the phone call, the deputies received a call for a man threatening a Wawa clerk with a knife, charging documents read. Deputies responded and took Fitzgerald into custody without incident, documents state. A store employee reportedly said Fitzgerald came in asking for oil and then he pulled out the knife.

Police allegedly found a large folding knife and an empty handgun magazine on his person. Fitzgerald was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The FCSO Patrol Operations assistant commander in a news release commended the deputies for their action.

"Our deputies recognized a potential volatile situation and took the appropriate actions to prevent this from being much worse than it could have been," Lt. Brian Woodward said. "The situation was quickly resolved without injury to the Wawa store workers, our deputies, and the suspect."

Fitzgerald did not have an attorney listed in online court records Tuesday afternoon. He has a preliminary hearing set for March 15.

