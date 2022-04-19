Man charged with armed robbery after returning stolen cash

A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly held a store clerk at gun point, demanded cash and, shortly thereafter, reentered the store to return the cash.

Richard William Dunn, 63, was arrested Saturday at the Family Dollar at 2616 Castle Hayne Road in Wilmington. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Dunn entered the Family Dollar and stood near the cash register.

A female clerk asked if she could help Dunn, at which point the NHCSO says he pulled a handgun from his pocket and demanded cash.

The clerk complied and Dunn left the store with an unspecified amount of cash. The sheriff's office said Dunn returned to the store shortly after the altercation and laid the cash on the counter.

"I can't do this," he said, according to the release.

Deputies arrived at the scene shortly after 1 p.m. and located Dunn returning to his vehicle. He was arrested and is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Dunn is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $75,000 secure bond.

