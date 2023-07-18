Man charged with armed robbery of New Ringgold Market waives hearing, remains jailed on $100,000 bail

Jul. 18—ORWIGSBURG — A Coal Twp. man charged with the armed robbery of a New Ringgold convenience store last month waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Brandon S. Herb, 33, of 103 Becker St., remains in Schuylkill County Prison, where he is being held on $100,000 straight cash bail set at the time of his arrest and arraignment on June 21.

He was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina to face felony counts of robbery, theft, conspiracy and possessing an incapacitation device; and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment and possessing instruments of crime.

By waiving his right to a hearing, Herb will now have to answer to the charges in Schuylkill County Court, where he can either plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

State police criminal investigator Trooper Nicholas Reese of the Frackville station charged Herb with robbing the New Ringgold Market, 103 Hughes St., around 2:05 a.m. June 5.

Reese, who was scheduled to testify Tuesday, said Herb and Luke Boyer, 39, of Exeter Twp., Berks County, entered the store wearing masks and hoods, pulled out handguns and robbed the business of about $5,000 or $6,000.

According to police, Herb pointed a Taser at the clerk and ordered him into a back room before Herb and Boyer fled to an awaiting vehicle driven by Darren Fiske, 43, no hometown provided.

Reese said the three were identified during the investigation and that Herb was taken into custody.

The trooper said Herb was shown video surveillance screen shots and identified himself and Boyer as the two responsible.

Herb reported that after fleeing the market, the three went to Boyer's residence, where they divided the money.

Reese said the investigation is continuing and that additional arrests are possible.

