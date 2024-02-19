Man charged with armed robbery at St. Louis County auto parts store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Moline Acres man has been charged with an armed robbery at a St. Louis County auto parts store.

According to the North County Police Cooperative’s probable cause statement, the hold-up took place on Sept. 17, 2023, at an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. A specific location was not provided.

Police claim an armed man in a mask approached an employee as she was arriving for work. The armed man forced her inside and demanded she open the safe.

The man would not let the employee leave and demanded she lay on the ground at gunpoint while he waited for the safe to open. The armed man stole an unspecified amount of money and fled the store.

A surveillance camera across the street showed the man get inside a white truck and drive away. License plate readers helped police track the truck back to the home of Leslie McCalister (age not provided). Investigators discovered McCalister’s cellphone was in the vicinity of the store at the time of the robbery.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged McCalister with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of armed criminal action. A judge set McCalister’s bond at $150,000, cash only.

