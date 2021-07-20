Man charged with armed threats indicted

Jul. 20—A Gun Barrel City man charged with multiple offenses that included alleged threats with a rifle was indicted by a Henderson County Grand Jury earlier this month, District Attorney Jenny Palmer reports.

Nicholas Tanner Moore, 33, remained in the Henderson County Jail Monday, with bond totaling $326,000 for five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of more than four grams of a controlled substance and one charge of fraudulent use of identifying information.

His case is being handled in Judge Scott McKee's 392nd District Court.

The charges stemmed from an April 28 disturbance in the 600 block of Luther Lane. GBC police reported receiving a call at about 12:30 p.m. informing officers that five people had tried to contact Moore concerning tools he bought from a local company using a bogus credit card.

Police reports said the group arrived at the home, but were confronted by Moore who pointed the gun at them and threatened to shoot them.

The group left and called police. Officers obtained a warrant and went to the residence along with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

Reports said law officers located Moore at the home and arrested him without anyone any injuries.

Officers executed a search warrant at the residence and found heroin and methamphetamine. Additional search warrants enabled authorities to seize thousands of dollars worth of items that they suspected might have been purchased with the fraudulent credit cards.

The grand jury returned the indictment on Moore on July 6 and a warrant was issued for his re-arrest.

The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge is a second degree felony. The manufacture/delivery charge is a first degree felony.