Man charged with arson after burning his own vehicle

Jan. 18—A Morgantown man is facing third-degree arson charges after West Virginia State Police investigated what began as a stolen-vehicle complaint nearly a month ago.

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 17, 2023, at approximately 2:56 a.m., troopers received a stolen-vehicle complaint from Thomas Lee McClurg, 57, of Morgantown.

McClurg reported that his vehicle, a silver BMW sedan registered to his wife, had been stolen while he was inside The Jar Restaurant and Hot Spot, 1387 Fairmont Road.

McClurg stated he had previously left the restaurant to take his wife home but returned to the bar because someone "owed him $100 from playing pool, " the complaint said ; however, he was unable to tell officers where he parked the vehicle upon his return. He eventually stated, "the side of the bar."

After going inside to play more pool, McClurg told officers he walked out of the bar around midnight or 12:30 a.m. and the vehicle had been stolen. McClurg was unable to say why he waited several hours before calling 911.

Troopers then began to patrol the area between the restaurant and McClurg's address. Shortly after, they located McClurg's vehicle "partially submerged in the Monongahela River, 1.8 miles from [McClurg's ] residence, the complaint said.

Officers noted the location where the vehicle was found was about a 41-minute walk to McClurg's address.

In the complaint, officers state they could see smoke coming from the driver's side door of the partially submerged BMW but were unable to access it due to the water. They also found a BIC lighter approximately five feet from the vehicle.

After removing the vehicle from the water, officers said it became apparent the interior of the vehicle had been intentionally set on fire.

At approximately 5:35 a.m. officers went to McClurg's home, where they said he continued to make inconsistent or false statements.

Two days later, on Dec. 19, 2023, officers obtained a warrant for security camera video from the restaurant.

According to the complaint, the video shows McClurg arriving in the parking lot at around 11:42 p.m. and parking at the front of the restaurant and getting out of the vehicle.

The video allegedly shows McClurg leaving the restaurant wearing the same clothes and holding the same Bud Light can he had inside the restaurant. He then gets in his vehicle and leaves, traveling toward his residence.

On a later date, troopers worked with the West Virginia State Fire Marshall's Office who determined the fire was "intentionally set by an open-flame device " and "burnt paper was located inside the gas tank /lid as well."

McClurg is being charged with third-degree arson and was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Jan. 13 before Magistrate Nabors.

He was released from custody after posting a $100, 000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Reyes on Jan. 23.