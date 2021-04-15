UPDATE: Man charged with arson in connection with Tailgate Tavern fire Thursday morning

Apr. 15—A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning fire.

Alvin Hollingsworth Jr., who police said is homeless, is charged with second-degree arson in connection to a fire at Tailgate Tavern in The Alley, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Hollingsworth was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to Capt. Marty Sawyer.

Sawyer said the department's investigation was assisted by the new downtown camera system.

A Facebook post from Tailgate Tavern on Thursday morning said the fire was on the restaurant's patio and smoke got through the building. The post also said the restaurant was open Thursday with a limited menu.