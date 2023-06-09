Man charged with arson in connection to Valley River Inn fire in Eugene

Firefighters respond to a fire at the Valley River Inn in Eugene.

A man has been charged with arson in connection with the Valley River Inn fire in February.

Eugene Police on Thursday arrested 47-year-old Morgan Christopher Immesoete, of Cheshire. He was taken to the Lane County Jail and arraigned Friday in Lane County Circuit Court for two counts of first degree arson and reckless endangerment.

The fire on Feb. 28 began on the second floor of the hotel and spread to the third, according to Eugene Springfield Fire officials.

No injuries were reported, but the fire resulted in a partial collapse of the roof into the third floor. There was also extensive damage to the wing where the fire was located and water damage on all floors, fire officials said. Officials said the building’s sprinkler system was not activated but the fire alarm did sound.

Aerial pictures made with a drone in the aftermath of the fire at Valley River Inn in Eugene.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Man charged with arson in connection to Valley River Inn fire