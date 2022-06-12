Man charged with arson, destruction of place of worship after fire at Satanic Temple

Jun. 11—SALEM — A Chelsea man who allegedly donned a "God" T-shirt before setting fire to Salem's "The Satanic Temple" late Friday night is facing charges, including arson and destruction of a place or worship.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident. Salem police would not confirm the identity of the person pending their issuance of a press release, which occurred shortly after noon on Saturday, although the name was released to some media organizations Friday night.

The man was identified as Daniel Damien Lucey, 42, of Chelsea. Police said he was taken into custody without incident at the scene.

He admitted to officers that he traveled to Salem for the express purpose of setting fire to the temple, according to police, and that he also told them he considered his actions a "hate crime."

Lucien Greaves, the co-founder of the organization, posted images on his Twitter account from a home security camera and encouraged people to call the police.

"This holy crusader in a 'GOD' t-shirt just dumped an accelerant on The Satanic Temple headquarters and lit it on fire," Greaves Tweeted at 10:25 p.m.

The organization, which is known for filing lawsuits on First Amendment issues, is headquartered on Bridge Street.

The Salem police statement noted that numerous 911 calls started coming in around 10:05 p.m. of a building on fire at 64 Bridge St. When officers arrived, they found the front porch of the Satanic Temple on fire.

Police said officers tried to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers, but they were unsuccessful. The building was evacuated and the Fire Department was able to contain and douse the blaze. The temple sustained damage to the front porch, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police said the subsequent investigation found that a person was observed pouring a flammable liquid on the porch and setting it on fire.

Lucey remains in custody, charged with arson of a dwelling, civil rights violations, and destruction of a place of worship.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis