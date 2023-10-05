Man charged with arson after domestic order served

Oct. 5—A Sanford man is accused of setting fire to a home after he was served with a domestic violence protective order, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Derek John Welsch, 43, of the 100 block of Luck Lane, had been served Tuesday with the domestic violence order, a Sheriff's Office release said.

Sometime later, a fire was reported in another home on Luck Lane, a dirt road off Farrell Road near the Deep River Fire Department.

Deputies responded and investigators determined that Welsch deliberately set the house on fire, the release said.

fire also in the 100 block of Luck Lane, the release said.

Welsch was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson, violating a domestic violence protective order and communicating threats.

He was jailed without bond.