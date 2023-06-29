Man charged with arson after early morning yacht club fire, Ocean Springs officials say

Ocean Springs Police charged a man with arson after a fire broke out early Thursday at the Ocean Springs Yacht Club, the city said in a news release.

The fire ignited about 3:30 a.m. The Ocean Springs Fire Department found flames burning on the west exterior of the building at 100 Front Beach Drive. They said no one was inside the yacht club and the fire did not result in injuries.

As the fire department doused the flames, Ocean Springs Police found Cedric Jerome McCullum leaving the property, the release said.

Police arrested McCullum because he had an outstanding arrest warrant from Gautier and said evidence recovered from a Fire Marshal investigation led them to charge McCullum with second-degree arson.

The release did not specify a reason for McCullum’s initial arrest warrant. He is currently being held at the Jackson County jail.

The release also said damage was mostly contained to the outside of the yacht club, with “moderate” smoke damage inside.