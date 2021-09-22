Man charged with arson in fire at Beechview gas station

Sep. 22—A Pittsburgh man is accused of setting fire to a fuel pump Monday at a gas station in the city's Beechview neighborhood.

City police and firefighters responded to the fire reported in the 900 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the flames had been extinguished, but the pump and a nearby car were damaged.

The car's driver, Devante Kemp, told officers he didn't know how the fire started, but investigators determined he intentionally ignited it with an open flame, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman.

No one was injured.

According to court documents, Kemp, 28, was charged with arson, causing or risking a catastrophe and criminal mischief.

He was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Craig C. Stephens and was released on his own recognizance pending a preliminary hearing on Oct. 7 before District Judge Kim Berkeley Clark.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .