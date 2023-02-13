Man charged with arson for fire that critically injured stepfather in Miami County

Feb. 13—A Miami County man is accused of intentionally setting a house fire late Sunday night that critically injured his stepfather.

Seth Zackary Ryan Johnson, 24, was charged Monday with one count of aggravated arson, a felony, in Miami County Municipal Court.

When crews responded at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, the house was engulfed where Johnson lived with his stepfather in the 100 block of East Pike Street in the village of Laura, according to a release issued Monday b Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Neighbors also reported hearing an explosion prior to the fire, the sheriff said.

A 58-year-old man, the only person inside the house, made it out but was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Duchak said.

Crews from the Laura, West Milton, Pleasant Hill, Ludlow Falls, Pitsburg, Arcanum and Gettysburg fire departments responded to the fire, along with the Union Twp. life squad and sheriff's office.

Miami County Sheriff's detectives and State Fire Marshal's Office also responded to assist with processing the scene.

Johnson was quickly identified as a suspect, and Fairborn police found Johnson shortly before 4 a.m. in his vehicle, Duchak said.

No attorney is listed for Johnson.

Duchak said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are likely to be filed against Johnson.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact detective Steve Hickey at hickey.stephen@miamicountyso.com or 937-440-6085, ext. 3987. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.